Rush video to open district's event

The premiere of Bobby Rush's "America the Beautiful" video featuring historical and cultural sites at Pine Bluff will kick off the presentation of the first and second phases of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District.

The premiere will be held 6 p.m. July 1 at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is free to attend. Face coverings/masks are requested at the premiere.

Hosts are the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance and the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force, according to a news release.

Guests at the event will also get a sneak peek at the musical heritage episode of the "Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District" docuseries featuring Rush, a Grammy award-winning Blues singer.

"The Cultural District will leverage the city's culture, arts and creativity to increase tourism to Pine Bluff," according to the release. "Phase one of the Cultural District will spotlight the city's rich music legacy and the second phase will focus on the history of civil rights within Pine Bluff."

Bank to release 2Q earnings July 27

Simmons First National Corp. expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market opening July 27. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free (866) 298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 8482416. The call will also be available live or in recorded version on the company's website at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

McGehee School Board sets meeting

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library, according to a news release. The agenda includes financial statements, 2021-22 classified salary schedule, administrator's reports and executive session.

Giving Tree Grant cycle scheduled

Arkansas Community Foundation announced grant opportunities are available. The Giving Tree Grant cycle will open July 10 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release. All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.

Giving Tree is the foundation's signature grant program. Giving Tree endowments are pooled charitable funds at the local and state levels that make annual grants through two competitive grant cycles, according to the agency's website. Details: arcf.org or (501) 372-1116.