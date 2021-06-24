Siloam Springs Rodeo marks record attendance

The 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo wrapped up with a record-setting crowd Saturday, according to rodeo officials.

A total of 3,541 fans attended the rodeo Saturday, according to Kari Hutchins, Rodeo and Riding Club secretary. Not only was it the biggest crowd for a Saturday show, but it was the biggest crowd in the event's history, according to Karen Davis, Rodeo and Riding Club member.

"It's the biggest crowd we have ever had," Davis said. "We had a great rodeo. The bucking stock was awesome as usual, and the crowds were awesome. Friday night was full and louder than I've ever heard it. Saturday night was standing room only. Thank you to our community and the surrounding areas for coming out and especially thanks to our great sponsors. We couldn't do it without all of them."

Total attendance for the three-day event was 7,868, Hutchins said. A crowd of 1,967 fans attended the first night on Thursday, while a crowd of 2,360 attended Friday, Hutchins said.

Total payout for the 2021 rodeo was $46,151, Hutchins said. A total of 312 contestants competed over three says, she said.

In the annual Rodeo Pageant, outgoing queen Alexis Arnold crowned Maggie Cook as the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo Queen.

Brooklyn Sisemore was crowned the 2021 Junior Queen, while Bailey Sizemore earned the title of 2021 Princess.

Cheyanne Smith was named Lil Miss, while Briar Sanders earned the title of Lil Mister.

In competition, Mallory McGee was the top barrel racer, earning $1,265.18 with a time of 17.064 seconds.

Paycen Dennis earned the top spot in bull riding with a score of 76 and received $2,668.

The team roping team of Paul David Tierney and Thomas Smith recorded a time of 4.8 seconds and each took home $2,395.68.

Anthony Craig was the top finisher in tie down with a time of 8.4 seconds and won $1,320.66.

Kaleb Summers won the steer wrestling at 3.9 seconds, earning $1,213.94.

In ladies' breakaway, Hannah Hughes finished first with a time of 1.9 seconds and received $1,334.00.

The saddle bronc competition ended in a tie for first place with Clint Lindenfeld and Bradley Burton each scoring 76 and both winning $736.

Morgan Yates was the top finisher in ranch bronc and earned $1,504.20.

Tyler Griffin finished first in bareback and won $938.40.