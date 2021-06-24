Small plane crash in state kills man

One person was killed in a crash of a small plane near Paragould in Northeast Arkansas, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft crashed shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday under unknown circumstances in a field and caught fire, a preliminary crash report by the federal agency stated.

The person killed has been identified as 28-year-old Hunter Drope, according to Dick Pace, Greene County coroner. The aircraft was a single-piloted plane. The body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office, the coroner said.