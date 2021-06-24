FOOTBALL

Three Hogs get national recognition

Three University of Arkansas football players were named preseason Phil Steele All-Americans on Wednesday, including junior receiver Treylon Burks as a first-team choice.

Senior linebacker Grant Morgan and sophomore safety Jalen Catalon were second-team choices by Steele, who released his preseason All-America and All-SEC teams this week.

Burks, of Warren, led the Razorbacks with 51 catches for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns in a breakout season last year. He ranked third in the SEC with 91.1 receiving yards per game and fifth in receiving yards. He pulled down second-team All-SEC honors.

Morgan, of Greenwood, was a second-team All-America choice by Walter Camp and the American Football Coaches Association after leading the nation with 12.3 tackles per game. He notched 111 tackles while playing in nine games, and he had 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 1 interception. The former walk-on was a first-team All-SEC choice by The Associated Press and league coaches.

Catalon, of Mansfield, Texas, posted 99 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2020. He earned All-SEC first-team honors by The Associated Press and second-team honors by league coaches.

Steele went four deep with his All-SEC teams, with Burks, Catalon and Morgan all selected as first-teamers. Linebacker Bumper Pool was a second-team selection, while tackle Myron Cunningham and long snapper Jordan Silver were third-teamers, and tailback Trelon Smith and center Ricky Stromberg made the fourth team.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Harding's Kelly receives Gold Glove

Harding University senior shortstop Connor Kelly received an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove on Wednesday for his defensive efforts this season.

Kelly, the first player from the school to receive the national award, handled 142 of his 144 defensive chances this season for a .986 fielding percentage. He had a stretch of 111 consecutive chances over 31 games without an error.

Kelly was a second-team All-Great American Conference selection and a member of the GAC's All-Defensive team.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services