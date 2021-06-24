State's week-over-week increase in new daily covid cases enters 3rd day

For the third consecutive day, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases has increased by a margin that was significantly higher than the increase from a week earlier.

The state on Thursday reported 383 new cases of covid-19. While smaller than the increases in cases the previous two days, Thursday's was bigger by 95 than the one the previous Thursday.

After falling a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by three, to 282, just short of the recent high of 285 it reached Tuesday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by three, to 5,890.

"Today is the third day with a report of greater than 380 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "This has been driven mostly by two factors: lack of vaccinations & the COVID variants. Vaccines are effective against the most prevalent variant in the state & are available across Arkansas."

Over the past seven days, the state's total case count has risen by 2,007, the first increase over the course of a week that has topped 2,000 since the week ending March 18.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Thursday by 129, to 2,850. That's the highest level since March 16.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state who were on ventilators rose by three, to 70, its highest level since March 10. The number who were in intensive care also rose by three, to 125.

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccinations in the state continued to show signs of slowing.

Providers reported having administered 5,189 doses of vaccines, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The number was smaller by almost 200 than the one the previous Thursday.

Already at its lowest level since at least January, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 4,526.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.