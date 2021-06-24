Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Body Language

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. Eagerly listening: "all"

  2. An early beginning that gives an advantage: "start"

  3. Awkward and clumsy with your hands: "all"

  4. A slight or snub: "cold"

  5. From memory: "by"

  6. Accept the unpleasant consequences of one's actions: "music"

  7. To have doubt strong enough to prevent a course of action: "cold"

  8. Allegiance expressed in words but not backed by deeds: "service"

  9. To wish good luck to a performer: "break"

ANSWERS:

  1. All ears

  2. Head start

  3. All thumbs

  4. Cold shoulder

  5. By heart

  6. Face the music

  7. Cold feet

  8. Lip service

  9. Break a leg

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Body Language

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT