Super Quiz: Body Language

Eagerly listening: "all"
An early beginning that gives an advantage: "start"
Awkward and clumsy with your hands: "all"
A slight or snub: "cold"
From memory: "by"
Accept the unpleasant consequences of one's actions: "music"
To have doubt strong enough to prevent a course of action: "cold"
Allegiance expressed in words but not backed by deeds: "service"
To wish good luck to a performer: "break"
ANSWERS:
All ears
Head start
All thumbs
Cold shoulder
By heart
Face the music
Cold feet
Lip service
Break a leg