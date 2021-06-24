Super Quiz: Body Language

Eagerly listening: "all"

An early beginning that gives an advantage: "start"

Awkward and clumsy with your hands: "all"

A slight or snub: "cold"

From memory: "by"

Accept the unpleasant consequences of one's actions: "music"

To have doubt strong enough to prevent a course of action: "cold"

Allegiance expressed in words but not backed by deeds: "service"