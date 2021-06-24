Two Decatur officers injured in head-on crash

BENTONVILLE -- Two Decatur police officers were injured in a head-on crash with another vehicle, according to Mayor Bob Tharp.

Tharp said the officers were in a police vehicle headed to Gravette on Arkansas 59 when they collided with another vehicle. The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the hill entering Gravette, he said.

One officer was taken to the Siloam Springs hospital and was released Thursday morning, Tharp said. The other officer was flown to a hospital in Joplin and later flown to another hospital in Springfield, he said.

The officer in Springfield is in critical condition, but Tharp said it is not life-threatening.

The officers' names have not been released.

The extent of injuries suffered by the people in the other vehicle was not immediately known. At least two people were transported to the hospital, he said.

Tharp said the Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.