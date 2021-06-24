Two seek Miss Pea Ridge crown

Two young ladies are seeking the Teen Miss Pea Ridge crown during the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant, sponsored by Beta Alpha. The two are Emily Branham and Savannah Young.

MISS EMILY BRANHAM

Miss Emily Branham, 13, is the daughter of Josh and Jessica Branham. She is in the eighth grade at Pea Ridge Junior High School. She is a member of Pea Ridge volleyball, assistant coaching for Benton Parks and Recreation and youth soccer and Pea Ridge cheer. Her hobbies are cheer, gymnastics and playing clarinet. She hopes to become a pediatric doctor and a veterinarian to work with horses. Her community service is helping at the Rogers Animal Shelter.

MISS SAVANNAH YOUNG

Miss Savannah Young, 13, is the daughter of Tony and Samantha Young. She is in the eighth grade at Pea Ridge Junior High School. She is a member of Ignite Youth Teens. Her hobbies are cheer, dance and writing. She hopes to become a good person. She is sponsored by ATTC Lawn Care and Sammy’s Spray Tan.