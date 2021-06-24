Two seek Miss Pea Ridge crown

Two young ladies will vie for the privilege of representing Pea Ridge for 2021 and reigning as Miss Pea Ridge.

Miss Pea Ridge 2020, Kailey King, will present the crown for this year’s winner.

The 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June

25.

The pageant is sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Contestants for Miss Pea Ridge, each of whom is a senior at Pea Ridge High School, are:

MISS GABBIE FLETCHER

Miss Gabbie Fletcher, 17, is the daughter of Monte and Lawan-da Keene.

Miss Fletcher is a member of Benton County Cotillion, Pea Ridge Church and The Ridge Church. She says her hobbies are hair, makeup, dressing up and taking pictures, cheerleading and working at Sonic. She plans to go to cosmotology school and work with her mother and sister doing hair, makup, lashes. She is sponsored by Maggie’s Salon.

MISS MASIE FOLTZ

Miss Masie Foltz, 17, is the daughter of Wes and Kayla Anderson and A.J. Foltz. She is a senior at Pea Ridge High School.

She is a member of DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America) and the National Honor Society. She says her hobbies are painting, going to the lake with friends and waitressing at the Pea Ridge Cafe.

Her community service is involvement with Bright Futures.

She plans to go to school to be an ultrasound technician.

She is sponsored by Pea Ridge Cafe.