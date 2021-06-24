U-Pull-It Navy

According to Stars and Stripes, 36 percent of the world's military spending comes through one nation: And guess which one.

The United States spends more than twice as much as mainland China, the second-place spender. The U.S. is scheduled to spend $714 billion in the next year on defense. This country has more aircraft carriers at sea than all the rest of the world combined. America does not pinch pennies when it comes to military ops.

So why is its Navy running low on spare parts?

The most amazing story came across the Bloomberg wire: Since 2013, as submarines came into port for maintenance and repairs, the United States Navy has had to swap parts--to cannibalize parts from other ships--to make the vessels sea-worthy again. And not just a propeller here or a periscope there, but more than 1,600 parts among its "new" Virginia-class subs.

The Congressional Budget Office and the Naval Sea Systems Command say that parts have to be mixed and matched among the blue-water Navy's "pillar" nuclear-powered submarine class. If this is how a pillar of the military is treated, what would a neglected afterthought look like?

From the story: "Congress has continually pushed the Navy to increase construction rates for the Virginia class from two vessels a year to three. If a part isn't available for a sub that's finishing refurbishment, shipyard maintenance workers may be forced to borrow, or 'cannibalize,' one from a submarine entering maintenance in order to reduce delays."

The number of swapped parts can run into the hundreds each year. In 2019, the Navy cannibalized 452 parts. Last year, that number dropped to 318.

This comes on top of the news that some components on the U-boats have failed sooner than expected in the water, and: "Some parts identified to last 33 years based on engineering analysis and testing 'were subject to degradation' such as 'corrosion caused by complex galvanic interactions,' or when two dissimilar metals or electrical parts come in contact for an extended period of time that had not been predicted in some operating environments."

Somebody tell us this isn't a government operation.

If the United States government gave the military $715 billion this year instead of $714 billion, could the Navy get all the spare parts it needs? Without eating another ship from within on a regular basis?

There is a military phrase often admired: "No excuse, sir." That's a good line to take when you've failed to clean the barracks. This is more important. We need to find the reasons behind all this, whether it's civilian bottlenecks, military mistakes, or a combination of both. Then fix it. This problem is more than an embarrassment. It's a matter of national security. And therefore of life and death.