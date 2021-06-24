UA draws WVU as challenge matchup

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers -- including former Razorback Gabe Osabuohien -- will play the University of Arkansas on Jan. 29 in Walton Arena in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The matchup was announced Wednesday, but a tipoff time and which network will televise the Arkansas-West Virginia game -- ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU -- will be announced at a later date.

It will be the second time Arkansas has played West Virginia, but the fourth time the Razorbacks have faced Huggins.

Arkansas beat West Virginia 71-64 at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla., during the 2006-07 season and the season prior to Huggins' arrival at West Virginia.

When Huggins was Cincinnati's coach, he had a 2-1 record against Arkansas.

The defending national champion and No. 3 Razorbacks beat No. 20 Cincinnati 84-75 in Honolulu in the Rainbow Classic during the 1994-95 season. Huggins and Cincinnati got revenge by sweeping a home-and-home series from Arkansas the next two seasons.

The No. 17 Bearcats beat the Razorbacks 82-67 in Walton Arena during the 1995-96 season when President Bill Clinton was among the fans in attendance. The No. 4 Bearcats then won 92-57 in Cincinnati during the 1996-97 season.

Osabuohien, a 6-7 forward who is from Toronto and played at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, decided to return to West Virginia as a fifth-year senior for the 2021-22 season.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman dismissed Osabuohien from the team during the summer of 2019 for an undisclosed disciplinary reason, but the UA compliance staff worked with the NCAA to help him receive a waiver so he could be immediately eligible when he transferred to West Virginia.

Osabuohien has been a strong defensive player off the bench for the Mountaineers, as he was in his two seasons with the Razorbacks.

Averaging 17.6 minutes last season while starting one of 29 games, Osabuohien was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and led West Virginia with 23 charges taken and 171 pass deflections while averaging 1.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He had 41 steals and 12 blocked shots.

Osabuohien averaged 18.5 minutes with one start in 28 games during the 2019-20 season and led the Mountaineers with 23 charges taken and 148 pass deflections. He averaged 3.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He had 34 steals and nine blocked shots.

Osabuohien played in 54 games at Arkansas and averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. As a sophomore, he took 24 charges to rank second on the team behind Isaiah Joe's 27 and had 105 deflections and 16 blocked shots.

Huggins, who has a 900-382 record in 39 seasons, has 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 11 in 14 seasons at West Virginia.

The Mountaineers' roster for the 2021-22 season is in question because three players have entered the NBA Draft but also retained their college eligibility by not signing with an agent.

Point guard Miles McBride, who averaged 15.9 points and 4.8 assists last season, is at the NBA combine and could help raise his draft stock to first-round status.

Two other Mountaineers who entered the draft -- senior guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil -- were not invited to the combine.

Sherman was the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year last season when he averaged 13.4 points in 22 of 28 games off the bench. McNeil averaged 12.2 points last season.

The Mountaineers finished 19-10 last season and lost to Syracuse in a second-round NCAA Tournament game.

West Virginia has added three transfers: 6-8 Pauly Paulicap, 6-8 Dimon Carrigan and 6-1 Malik Curry.

Paulicap averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds at DePaul last season after averaging 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in two seasons at Manhattan.

Carrigan averaged 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds last season at Florida International. Curry averaged 15.7 points and 3.6 assists last season at Old Dominion.

Arkansas is playing in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the eighth consecutive season. The Razorbacks are 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. The victories have been over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU, and the losses at Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State twice.

SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups for Jan. 29: Baylor at Alabama West Virginia at Arkansas Oklahoma at Auburn Oklahoma State at Florida Kentucky at Kansas LSU at TCU Kansas State at Ole Miss Mississippi State at Texas Tech Missouri at Iowa State Tennessee at Texas NOTE Tipoff times and network television for the games will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will televise the games.

Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

