Young's 48 leads Hawks by Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason.

Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hawks improved to 6-2 in road playoff games this year and handed the Bucks their first home loss of the postseason.

"Ever since I was in middle school, when I was going on the road in middle school, I always loved playing on the road," said Young, who was two points off his career high. "I loved playing against an opposing crowd, an opposing team. It feels like you're really with your team, and it's just them in the building. I think that really brings our group together."

Game 2 is Friday night in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists.

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton missed a potential tying three-pointer in the closing seconds. Although Middleton scored 15 points, he shot 6 of 23 and missed all 9 of his three-point attempts.

"I've just got to be better," Middleton said. "It's as simple as that."

Never before had the Hawks won an Eastern Conference finals game since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks reached the East finals in 2015 but were swept by Cleveland.

The Hawks did win a title in 1958 and reached the league finals in 1957, 1960 and 1961 when they were in St. Louis.

"It's special," Young said. "I wanted to achieve things like this when I was a rookie. Coming in as a rookie, you don't know how hard it is until you've got to actually do it."

John Collins added 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks. Capela had 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo scored the first six points in a 9-0 run that turned a 98-96 deficit into a 105-98 advantage with 4:18 left. But the Hawks scored the next five points, and the game went back and forth from there.

"It's a matter of us just trying to withstand, hold the fort and try to make plays," Collins said. "And I feel like we did that down at the end."

Middleton missed a pull-up jumper with about 43 seconds left with Milwaukee up 111-110. Young missed a driving layup attempt, but Capela grabbed his 19th rebound and scored to put the Hawks ahead for good.

After Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton shot an air-ball on a three-pointer, Young made two free throws with 17.3 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo made a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Young brought the lead back to three and closed the scoring by making two free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining.

"He's a great player," Antetokounmpo said of Young. "We got to make it as tough as possible for him, be physical with him. We don't want to send him to the free-throw line. We just got to make it, from the first minute to the last minute, tough."

Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall/Arkansas Razorbacks) came off the bench with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter and ended up with 11 points and eight rebounds. He had not played in the previous three playoff games against the Brooklyn Nets.

At a glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113

Atlanta leads series 1-0.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

TODAY’S GAME

Phoenix at LA Clippers, 8 p.m.

Phoenix leads series 2-0.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu is defended by Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Trae Young (11) scored 48 points, two shy of his career high, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Game 2 is Friday night. (AP/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Curtis Compton)

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins reacts after a dunk assisted by Trae Young during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reacts during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic shoots between Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins dunks during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)