2 LR men arrested on drug charges

Little Rock police Wednesday night arrested two men on drug charges, with one of them also charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, according to arrest reports.

Officers reported stopping a vehicle driven by Jamar Brooks, 29, of Little Rock for improperly making a right turn and crossing a double-yellow line. Devante Summons, 28, also of Little Rock, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police subsequently found a firearm, 120 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the reports.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where they were charged with felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooks was also charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, careless and prohibited driving, and making an improper right turn.