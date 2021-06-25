3 journalists settle Missouri protest suit

Three journalists with Al Jazeera who were tear-gassed during a protest in Ferguson, Mo., after Michael Brown's death in 2014 have settled a lawsuit with the county whose SWAT team fired the tear gas.

St. Charles County agreed to pay $280,000, according to the law firm Lathrop GPM, which represented the journalists.

The St. Louis suburb of Ferguson became a focal point for the racial injustice movement after 18-year-old Brown, who was Black, was fatally shot by a white police officer during a street confrontation on Aug. 9, 2014. The officer, Darren Wilson, was not charged with a crime but resigned in November 2014.

The shooting led to months of protests that drew media from around the world. The Al Jazeera America journalists -- correspondent Ash-har Quraishi, producer Marla Cichowski and photojournalist Sam Winslade -- were preparing for a live broadcast when the St. Charles County SWAT team officers fired tear gas toward them.

The law firm said video evidence contradicted police claims that tear gas was used in response to protesters throwing bottles and rocks at officers. The firm said several videos showed that there were no protesters in the area and no one was throwing anything at police.

St. Charles County spokeswoman Mary Enger said the county and the deputy who fired the round "exercised proper judgment " in order to "clear an area near what he did not know at the time was an Al Jazeera news crew."

University: Flynn honorary degree stands

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. -- The University of Rhode Island has decided not to revoke an honorary degree bestowed upon Michael Flynn, an alumnus who briefly served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser and who has remained an ardent supporter of the former president since Trump's election loss.

University President David Dooley will not forward a recommendation to the board of trustees regarding Flynn's honorary degree, a school spokesman told The Providence Journal.

Dooley had asked the school's honorary degree committee to discuss Flynn's honor, bestowed in 2014. The committee sent a recommendation to Dooley for his consideration. That recommendation will not be made public, school spokesperson Linda Acciardo said.

The university had expressed disappointment in Flynn, who graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1981, after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017.

At the time, the university said the Rhode Island native and a retired Army lieutenant general's actions did not reflect the university's values or its "expectations of people in public service."

Flynn was pardoned by Trump last year. He served as Trump's national security adviser in the early weeks of 2017 before resigning after reports that he misled Trump officials about his contacts with Russia.

Iowa to send officers to Texas border

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa will send up to 30 state police officers on a two-week deployment to Texas after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to a request from GOP governors to help fight crime at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said Thursday.

A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety did not say when the deployment of the officers would begin or how they would be chosen. The officers will assist the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Critics said the deployment was a political boondoggle that would accomplish little, other than diverting dozens of officers at a time when they were needed in Iowa. They noted that Reynolds in April declined a federal request for help housing migrant children who had crossed the border, saying: "This is not our problem."

Reynolds said she agreed to the deployment in the wake of similar moves by Republican governors in Nebraska, Florida and Idaho, after receiving assurances from the department that the absences will not compromise public safety in Iowa.

Earlier this month, Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona requested help at the border from other states under an interstate compact to provide mutual aid during emergencies and disasters.

N.Y. law allows 'X' for sex on documents

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New Yorkers will be able to designate their sex as "female," "male" or "X" on driver's licenses and birth certificates under a law that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Thursday.

Nonbinary New Yorkers sued in March arguing that the state was discriminating against them by failing to provide the "X" option to indicate nonbinary, intersex, undesignated or other. The new law will take effect in 180 days.

New Yorkers will no longer have to publish their name changes, addresses, birth places and birth dates in a newspaper, which the previous law requires, within 60 days of a name change. They could also ask to seal sex designation papers because of the risk of violence or discrimination.

The bill's supporters said it's too hard for transgender, gender nonconforming, nonbinary, and intersex New Yorkers to obtain accurate ID documents needed to access health care, employment, travel, housing and education.