$4.3M in UCA contracts OK'd

The University of Central Arkansas board of trustees unanimously approved more than $4.3 million in contracts for a range of uses -- including artificial turf, security locks and technology work -- in a special meeting Thursday.

The meeting was necessary in order for the contracted work to begin in early July, UCA President Houston Davis said.

According to board policy, the administration must seek board approval for any contract in excess of $250,000 or any contract with a term exceeding one year.

The $940,000 contract with GeoSurfaces Inc. is to replace the 11-year-old artificial turf on the university's softball, football and baseball fields.

"That should be started in the early part of July," Davis said. "That's one of the main reasons we're having this meeting now is so that they can get started, especially with the football field, to get that ready for preseason practicing."

UCA Trustee Terry Fiddler asked how long the fields are expected to last before replacement is necessary.

UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said the artificial turf has a lifespan of about 10 years.

"It was time to update them for safety concerns. We would fully expect, with the new technology, that these would do 10 or more now," Teague said. "As we noted, 11 years ago, the cost of maintaining a natural grass field was actually more expensive than this upfront cost of putting in artificial turf."

Fiddler referred to the football field's signature purple and gray stripes and asked if the look was being maintained with the new turf.

"That is correct," Teague said. "That is our brand. The stripes are football and we want everyone to fear the stripes."

The $3 million contract with Transact Inc. (formerly Blackboard) approved by the board is a renewal of an existing agreement to provide and install card access to doors and entryways.

The increase was requested to replace the last of the university's old card access system and to expand the same access to renovations, new construction and other areas on campus.

This will allow, over the next five years, the continued transfer of all of the university's buildings to the same card access, Davis said.

The board also approved a $453,000 contract with Norlem Technology Consulting and a $2,500 contract with American Registry for Internet Numbers.

Norlem Technology will be used to refresh the university's primary firewalls. The end of the life for the current firewall is within the next six months, Davis said.

"This is a five-year contract. Another benefit to having this meeting today is that this cost is actually going to be reduced by another $40,000 or so by us getting this done and getting the Legislative Council to approve this for starting in July," Davis said. "It will only go down some for this agreement."

The five-year contract with American Registry for Internet Numbers is to update the registration of the university's IP addresses.

"This is the only company that does this nationwide," Davis said.