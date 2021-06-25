A trip down one of Montana's great rivers -- the Mighty Mo'

COAL BANKS LANDING, Mont. -- "Ju-dith Lan-ding," followed by a rhythmic five-beat clap, rung through miles of cliffs as 14 people set out from Coal Banks Landing on Memorial Day weekend.

The phrase, a popular one among this group of friends and fellow travelers, is a reference to the ending point on one of Big Sky Country's crown jewels -- the Upper Missouri River Breaks Wild and Scenic River. The Mighty Mo.

Defined by its towering spires of sedimentary rock and arid fields, the Upper Missouri River Breaks offers a unique territory to those looking to skip town for a few days. The national monument features 149 miles of Wild and Scenic River winding through 377,000 acres managed by the Bureau of Land Management -- public lands through and through.

Three sweltering days of paddling the Missouri may not require the capabilities of other technical rivers throughout the state, but it does require the planning, supplies and knowledge of a three-day backpacking trip through any one of this state's wilderness areas.

Don't forget the dry bags.

And don't buy ones that leak.

This May 30, 2021 photo, shed antlers are used to open a Pabst Blue Ribbon in Montana's Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. The Upper Missouri River Breaks Wild and Scenic River, "the Mighty Mo,'"is one of Big Sky Country's crown jewels. It offers a unique territory to those looking to skip town for a few days. (Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via AP)

In this Saturday, May 30, 2021, photo the Upper Missouri River Breaks offers spectacular views with changing landscapes over 149 miles of river carving through 377,000 acres of public land in east of Fort Benton, Mont.

This Friday, May 29, 2021 photo, a canoe is seen launching from Coal Banks Landing on to the Missouri River near Virgelle, Mont.

This May 29, 2021 photo, a person is seen hiking the ridge near a slot canyon at Eagle Creek along the Upper Missouri River in northeast of Geraldine, Mont.