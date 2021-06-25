Acting HSU president joins ASU system

Elaine Kneebone, former general counsel and acting president at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, is joining the Arkansas State University System.

Kneebone, 46, will be senior associate general counsel for the ASU System. She replaces Katie Prescott, who left the office in April to become general counsel for St. Bernards Healthcare Associated Regional Providers, a private health care company in Jonesboro.

Kneebone will continue to be based in Arkadelphia. She joined Henderson State University in Arkadelphia as general counsel in 2010. Previously, she was an attorney at McMillan McCorkle Curry and Bennington in Arkadelphia. She is a graduate of Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville. Her annual salary will be $115,430.

In addition to Kneebone, the system's general counsel, Brad Phelps, announced two other personnel changes in the office.

Mark Ohrenberger, who joined the ASU system in 2020 as associate general counsel, has been promoted to senior associate general counsel. His annual salary will be $101,000.

Ohrenberger, 40, has worked as legal counsel for the Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy, assistant attorney general in the Arkansas attorney general's office and as an associate at Wright Lindsey Jennings in Little Rock. He is a graduate of Harding University in Searcy and William and Mary School of Law in Williamsburg, Va.

David Withrow, 42, most recently managing attorney at the Arkansas Department of Human Services, joins the ASU System as associate general counsel. His previous work experience includes lead attorney for the Office of State Procurement in Arkansas, deputy prosecuting attorney in Sebastian County and partner in the Law Offices of Withrow and Wulff.

He is a graduate of Sterling College in Sterling, Kan., and the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville. Withrow will earn an annual salary of $95,000.

Mark Ohrenberger of the Arkansas State University System.(Special to the Democrat-Gazette)