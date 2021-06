Pine Bluff, circa 1955: The city lay claim to being the “Archery Capital of the World” because of Ben Pearson, born in 1898 near Paron in Saline County. With only a grade school education, Pearson began a company in his Pine Bluff garage in the 1930s that soon became the world leader in mass producing archery equipment. The company was sold in the 1960s and passed through several owners before exiting Pine Bluff in the mid 1990s. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

