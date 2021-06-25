The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 24, 2021

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-20-714. Alexius Macklin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Reversed and remanded. Baker, Hudson, and Wood, JJ., dissent.