Blackhawks compete in Siloam Springs football tournament

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks traveled to Siloam Springs on Saturday for 7-on-7 competition against numerous teams.

The Blackhawks won three games and lost four.

Scores were: Pea Ridge, 29-Van Buren, 11; Pea Ridge, 18-Rogers Heritage, 23; Pea Ridge, 22-Bentonville West, 29; Pea Ridge, 17-Harrison, 31; Pea Ridge, 39-Gentry, 22; Pea Ridge, 36-Oolagah (Okla.), 17; and Pea Ridge, 21-Farmington, 31.

"Saturday was a great experience for us," head coach Brey Cook said.

"It was a good opportunity to get a young quarterback quality reps versus quality opponents. Siloam did a fantastic job orchestrating a complex 7-v-7 camp. It was very well run and organized."

"The standout duo of the day was senior receiver Will Anderson and sophomore Quarterback Gavin Dixon. They connected multiple times for several go-to scores in every game that they played together. That was an exciting starting point with every opportunity to improve," Cook said.