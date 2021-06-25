Chief pay is subject of meeting

An urgently called Administration Committee meeting will be held today via Zoom at 1:15 p.m. regarding a resolution amending the 2021 Pine Bluff municipal budget to increase the compensation permitted for the chief of police position.

Mayor Shirley Washington offered the position to Kingsland, Ga., Chief Robert Jones, who is reportedly asking for $115,000. That is higher than the budgeted pay of $90,152 for outgoing Chief Kelvin Sergeant, who will retire July 1 after 26 years in the department, and more than the mayor's current salary of $87,382.

It is unknown whether Jones has accepted the offer.

The meeting will be conducted by Administration Committee Chairman Lloyd Holcomb Jr. Council members Steven Mays Sr. and Glen Brown Sr. are on the committee.

The resolution states its desire to increase the maximum compensation appropriated for the chief position from $90,152 to $115,000.

According to the city Salary Survey, the request is 47% over the minimum salary of $78,347 with a maximum amount of $117,521 for that position.

The topic will be open for discussion and comments will be received from City Council members.