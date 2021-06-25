Crash into tractor’s rear kills woman

A 37-year-old Pocahontas woman died Thursday morning when she ran into the back of a tractor on U.S. 67 in Pocahontas, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Tammie L. Lane was driving a 2014 Ford Escape north in the inside lane of about 9:45 a.m. when two tractor-trailer rigs moved from the outside lane to the inside lane in front of her to go around a 2012 Kubota tractor in the outside lane, the report said. Lane then moved to the outside lane, where she struck the rear of the tractor's trailer, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.