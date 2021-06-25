Marriage Licenses

Riley Arendt, 20, and Ashley Turner, 21, both of Hixon, Tenn.

Kalilah Hardaway, 44, of North Little Rock, and James Baines, 50, of Little Rock.

Richard Allen, 53, and Jacquelyn Buchanan, 48, both of Alexander.

James Chavez, 31, and Leila Holmes, 32, both of Maumelle.

Bruce Pye, 61, and Nancy Shannon, 56, both of North Little Rock.

Harold Moses, 49, of Antioch, Calif., and Gabrielle Russ Ebah, 49, of Little Rock.

Kenneth Britt, 61, and Lorrie Smith, 66, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1973 Margot Lueken v. Matthew Lueken.

21-1974 Grant Williams v. Kimberly Williams.

21-1975 Malinda See v. Fletcher See.

21-1977 Jordan Goodwin v. Cody Muehlhausen.

21-1980 Olivia Craven v. Richard Craven.

21-1983 Montia Kelley v. Malous Kelley, Jr.

21-1984 H0lly Hood v. Brandon Hood.

21-1990 Scott Hewitt v. Christa Hewitt.

GRANTED

20-2019 Dezmonia Jackson v. Cedrick Jackson.

20-3274 Fanitra Kincade v. DeShawn Kincade.

21-952 Matison Rice v. Zackery Rice.

21-967 Shalisa Dawkins v. Stephen Harden.

21-1044 Kelsey Dellinger v. Stephen Dellinger.