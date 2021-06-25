Defendant in shooting gets 8-year prison term

HOT SPRINGS -- The first of two suspects arrested one year ago in the shooting of a woman as she drove past them has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in Garland County Circuit Court.

Mark Anthony Perry Jr., 25, who has remained in custody since his arrest June 10, 2020, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree battery and one count of committing a terroristic act, each punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and was sentenced to eight years on each count, to run concurrently. An additional felony count of terroristic act was withdrawn.

His reported accomplice, Antramon Juvar Ford, 30, of Bryan, Texas, who was arrested June 3, 2020, on the same charges, remained in custody Thursday in lieu of a $150,000 bond and is set to stand trial Monday in circuit court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 2 a.m. June 3 Hot Springs police were called to 205 Wood St. regarding a shooting and found a white Ford F-150 pickup with multiple bullet holes in it off the road in front of a residence at 216 Wood St.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver, Melissa Passarelli of Hot Springs, shot and screaming for help, the affidavit said. Passarelli, 34, was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs where she was treated for gunshot wounds in her left leg.

Officers found multiple bullet holes in the residence at 216 Wood St., which was occupied at the time of the shooting, according to the affidavit. They also spoke with the occupants at 205 Wood St. after locating multiple casings in front of that house.

Police questioned one male occupant who said he was there visiting his girlfriend and was standing outside in the front yard smoking a cigarette, according to the affidavit. He and his girlfriend told police that they heard gunshots and then saw Ford in the front yard of 205 Wood St. shooting his gun, the affidavit said.

Ford was questioned and said he had seen a white truck drive by the house several times "real slow," the affidavit said. He said he told two other people in the yard to "get ready" and then got his gun ready. He said as the truck came back toward the house from the east, the other two people began shooting at it, the affidavit said.

During interviews with the two witnesses, it was discovered that one of the other shooters was named Mark Perry, according to the affidavit. Ford told police that it was Perry who had an AR-15 rifle and fired at the truck as it passed, the affidavit said.

Based on statements and further investigation, a warrant for Perry's arrest was issued June 4. He was arrested six days later and initially held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Perry pleaded innocent to the charges Aug. 18, and on Oct. 20, at the request of Perry's attorney, his bond was lowered to $100,000 but he remained in custody.