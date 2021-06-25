Fishing event set at Redfield pond

The community is invited to join the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for a fishing event at 9 a.m. Saturday at Redfield City Park Pond as the commission celebrates the park as the latest addition to the Family and Community Fishing Program.

All anglers must register through the commission’s registration portal at www.register-ed.com/events/view/169207 to ensure enough space is available at the event, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter.

“Everyone in the family is invited to come out and fish for freshly stocked channel catfish, so load up your fishing gear and get ready for some fun,” the newsletter said.

Free health screenings and covid-19 vaccinations also will be available at the grand opening of the city park pond at Redfield.

Anglers 16 and older need a valid Arkansas fishing license to fish, which is available at www.agfc.com.The first 200 anglers to register will receive free hot dogs and bottled water.

Maurice Jackson, program coordinator for the statewide Family and Community Fishing Program, said the expansion to Red-field is a great opportunity to continue recruiting new anglers and providing fishing opportunities for people who don’t have the time or resources to invest in weekend-long fishing trips.

“That’s what’s great about fishing,” Jackson said. “You can take it as far as you want. You can go out for weekend trips, vacation destinations or simply make a trip to the local pond and wet a line. Each is a great experience.” Each year, the program stocks more than 45 ponds and streams with catchable-size catfish to offer anglers more opportunities for fishing success. A good portion of these ponds also are stocked with rainbow trout during winter when the water is cool enough to support these cold-natured fish.

Visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing to learn more about the program and find a nearby pond.