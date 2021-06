LOS ANGELES — Zach Davies and three Chicago relievers combine for seventh no-hitter of the major league season Thursday night as the Cubs defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. Davies (5-4) struck out 4 and walked 5 in 6 innings. Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel each worked one inning, with all three giving up one walk each. It was the first combined no-hitter in the Cubs’ history.

Javier Baez and Willson Contreras each hit home runs off Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (7-1).