Freedom Fest fireworks fun, food set in Pea Ridge

The 15th annual Freedom Fest in Pea Ridge is slated for 6-9 p.m. Sunday.

The festival, traditionally held the last Sunday in June, was postponed in 2020 due to covid-19.

A popular event, attendance at the Freedom Fest has grown to more than 2,000 people who come for the free food, music, booths, bounce houses for the children and night-time fireworks display. The event is sponsored by Pea Ridge area churches. Fireworks are donated by USA Fireworks, owned by Edwin Brewer, former pastor of First Assembly of God Church.

The annual Pea Ridge Summer Parade (formerly known as the Fair Parade) is set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday and will travel south on Weston Street from the Junior High School to the ball fields.

Fireworks can also be viewed at Morrison Manor, 1965 Collins Drive, just north of Sugar Creek Road, beginning at dusk.

The 20th annual Ventris Trail's End Resort's fireworks display is set for dark on July 4. The display is best seen by boat from Beaver Lake.

"Deemed to be one of the largest fireworks displays in the state of Arkansas, and the best place to stay for the Fourth of July by Reader's Digest," organizer Jodi Simrell said. "We expect a record turnout, so, make sure to find a good spot with your boat any where between marker '8' or '9' on Beaver Lake. This display is free to the public. We hope to see you there."