FYI: Springdale busy with rodeo, tribute to Fleenor

Today

Monster Maker -- With the Amazeum, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Teen Night -- Sidewalk Art, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Old Time Fiddlers Jam -- With Jenee Fleenor, 6 p.m., The Apollo on Emma in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Art By The Glass -- Textured Painting With Thomas Coffey, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms, Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Family Fun -- "Wings of Life" screening, 7:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks -- 7:30 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $7-$38. rodeooftheozarks.org.

"Straight White Men" -- 8 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Arabic Calligraphy -- 10 a.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Siloam Springs Heritage Festival -- 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Springs Park. Free. Siloam Springs Museum Society at 524-4011 or siloamspringsmuseum.com.

Family Story Time -- 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library Veranda. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Pride Parade -- Noon, Dickson Street in Fayetteville. The parade will honor AIDS activist Ruth Coker Burks and Washington County Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford. Free. Start at Dickson and Northeast Avenue. nwaequality.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade -- With Jenee Fleenor as grand marshal, 3 p.m., Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks -- With Jenee Fleenor performing the National Anthem, 7:30 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $7-$38. rodeooftheozarks.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com