Head-on collision hurts 2 Decatur police officers

DECATUR -- Two police officers were injured in a head-on crash with another vehicle Wednesday, according to Decatur Mayor Bob Tharp.

The officers, whose names haven't been released, were in a police vehicle headed to Gravette on Arkansas 59 when they collided with another vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the hill entering Gravette, Tharp said.

One officer was taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and then released Thursday morning, Tharp said. The other officer was flown to a hospital in Joplin, Mo., and later flown to another hospital in Springfield, Mo., he said.

The officer in Springfield is in critical condition, but Tharp said the injuries aren't life-threatening.

The extent of injuries suffered by the people in the other vehicle wasn't immediately known. At least two people were taken to the hospital, Tharp said.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday that the investigation of the crash was continuing.