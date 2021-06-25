DEAR HELOISE: I have a terrible time remembering different passwords for all the accounts I have. I finally came up with a solution, which is to use the same password for everything. That password was the name of the street I grew up on and the house number, but I scramble the letters and numbers. For example, 11489 Pinehurst might be written "11Pine489hurst" or "1P1inehurst489."

I can't forget where I grew up and none of my friends know my street or address. This makes it easier for me to remember my passwords and harder for hackers to get into my account.

-- Steven Y., Lenox, Mass.

DEAR HELOISE: I've always hated cleaning the bathtub. Finally, a neighbor gave me this hint: Take a dish cleaning gadget that has a sponge attached to a hollow handle, which allows you to put a thick liquid soap inside the handle. This not only does the job but is easier to use than just a sponge. I have one in each bathroom and one in the kitchen. You can clean anything with these.

-- Robyn S., Hopewell, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: My doctor recently placed me on a new medication. Since the medication was a bit expensive, I asked if he had any samples so I could try the medication before I went out and spent over a hundred dollars on it. In the past I've developed an allergic reaction to a couple of medications. He went to his sample closet and came back with a handful of the new drugs for me to try before I filled the prescription he'd written. Always ask for a sample of a medication. Doctors usually have samples if you ask.

-- Sara N., Chicago

DEAR HELOISE: Many hotels have travel-size containers with shampoo, conditioner, small hand soaps and shower caps for their guests. Since my husband travels a lot for his job, I asked him to bring those samples home. We collect a large basket full of these samples and then donate them to the battered women's shelter. They always need things like that and any gently worn clothing, especially clothing that is suitable for a job interview.

-- Lisa B., Weston, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: I wanted to spray-paint two outdoor planters and a small table for my patio, but I hate the mess this would have caused. I finally decided to use my shower curtain liner because I needed a new one anyway and it would protect my patio from getting sprayed. Those old items can sometimes be repurposed in so many handy ways.

-- Lorie M., St. Louis

DEAR HELOISE: My little ones love to play in their kiddie pool on these hot summer days. When they were done, I'd turn the pool over and water the grass. The only problem was that I hurt my back every time I struggled with the kiddie pool. My husband had an idea. He drilled a small hole in the bottom of the pool and we put a rubber stopper from the hardware store in the hole. When the kids are done, we just pull the stopper and let the water out.

-- June H., Orem, Utah

