Annor Boateng working on perimeter game

Little Rock Central sophomore guard Annor Boateng is already considered one of the best 2024 prospects in the nation, but he’s still working to get better.

Boateng, 6-5, 201 pounds, averaged 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.7 blocks and 2 deflections over 29 games last season for the Tigers. He made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Underclassman team.

Playing for the 15-under Arkansas Hawks, Boateng has been showing more of a perimeter game.

“I’m trying to work on my jumpshot, first of all,” Boateng said. “That’s what really opens up the floor so you can shoot and get to the rack. You really can’t be guarded like that, so they always pick between you’re going to drive or shoot, and I’m trying to work on my jumpshot now so I can open up my offense.”

Boateng led the Hawks in scoring with 21 points in a 50-45 loss to the Woodz Elite at Real Deal in the Rock on Friday. He showed a nice stroke from three-point range, hitting two threes.

“It’s falling more so probably come around high school season I’ll feel more comfortable with it," he said.

Boateng participated in the Pangos All-South Frosh/Soph camp in the fall and was named the MVP of the Black squad after scoring 12 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in a 103-95 loss to the White team in the Cream of the Crop Top 30 game. The event featured 219 campers from 13 states.

Boateng was one of only five 2024 prospects at the Pangos All-American camp in Las Vegas on June 6-8. Nothing But Net national recruiting analyst Van Coleman expects to see Boateng at the next three Pangos camps before he leaves high school.

“Lots of talent, raw, does some nice things,” Coleman said in an earlier interview. “Athletic, we all know that. He shoots it fairly well. He handles it well. I thought he handled the pressure of the older kids and their strengths. He just missed making the top 60.

"He was the youngest player in the camp that was discussed to be in the top 60.”

Boateng has offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He is hoping to make his way to Fayetteville.

“I’m thinking about going to Arkansas to visit,” he said. “Hopefully before the summer ends. I was going to visit Memphis, but I haven't had the time yet.”