Hot night on Main Street for third Thursday gallery walk in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- It was a hot day in Northwest Arkansas on June 17 with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s, and things hadn't cooled off much by early evening, but still a few area artists braved the heat and came out to display their works at the third Thursday gallery walk on Gravette Main Street.

Gravette artist Jim Holland, a first-time exhibitor at this month's gallery walk, displayed several of his colorful abstract art pieces. Surrounded by several of his finished works on easels, he pulled out his canvas and worked on his paintings as visitors came by. Holland was born in California and lived in Arizona for several years. After a tour of duty with the Marine Corps in Puerto Rico he returned to Arizona and moved from there to Arkansas about 15 years ago.

Gentry artists Lydia Sky Seiden, the owner of the Love on the Page Studio, and Brooke Pendergrass were first-time exhibitors at the May gallery walk. Both returned for this month's event and displayed some striking landscape paintings. Seiden specializes in watercolors and Pendergrass also does many flower paintings.

D. Arthur and Lisa Wilson, who sponsor the gallery walk each month, had their Art Gone Wild Studio open for tours and served cookies and cold beverages to visitors. David Henzie, owner of Henzie's Art Studio at the end of the block, set up a display table out on the sidewalk and offered a variety of prepackaged art kits for budding artists who wanted a project to work on at home.

Marisa Crain, owner of Gravette Nutrition, kept her shop open late and gallery walk visitors were able to drop in for tasty nutrition bars, refreshing protein shakes and specialty teas. It was opening night for the Ice Cream Bar food truck, just down Arkansas 59 a block south of Main Street, and there was a waiting line as several folks dropped by for a cool-down treat.

Danny and Kaiser Falk, owners and operators of the Soles Saved and Heels Too complete shoe and boot and leather repair shop on the north side of Main, set up a bouncy house for the youngsters' enjoyment. The weather was so hot not many kids came out to bounce but those who did visit really enjoyed the free soft drinks provided by the Falks.

Plans are for the third Thursday gallery walks to continue through September, and Arthur invites all area artists and craftsmen to participate. The next event will be held July 15. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in future events may contact Wilson, 501-520-7419, to make arrangements for booth space on the sidewalk in July.