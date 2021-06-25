I-30 exit ramp to 6th, 9th streets in Little Rock to open Tuesday night

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 30 in Little Rock will begin using the newly reconstructed exit ramp to Sixth and Ninth streets Tuesday night, Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said in a news release Friday.

The interstate off-ramp will be opened to traffic during overnight hours Tuesday, weather permitting, the release states. Eastbound drivers will use the two-lane exit as the primary route to destinations in downtown Little Rock. After exiting, traffic will follow the frontage road north to access the city’s street grid.

A new single-lane ramp from Interstate 630 eastbound will directly connect with the northbound frontage road, according to the agency. This gives drivers the option to access the city’s street grid without needing to enter I-30 traffic.

The I-30 eastbound off-ramp to Arkansas 10, Cantrell Road, and Clinton Avenue will be closed in July to allow crews to demolish the circular ramp. Officials said this will make the Sixth/Ninth Street ramp the only I-30 eastbound exit to downtown Little Rock, including the River Market, MacArthur Park, and the East Village.

The next exit drivers can take will be to Broadway Street in North Little Rock.