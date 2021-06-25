• Diane Warren, a Grammy-winning songwriter, has asked city officials in Pico Rivera, Calif., to send a cow to an animal sanctuary after the bovine eluded capture for more than a day after escaping from a slaughterhouse, saying the animal "represents all cows wanting to be free."

• Alberto Montemayor, 34, faces a grand-theft charge after sheriff's deputies recovered a cargo container in Delano, Calif., containing 40 tons of pistachio nuts worth $170,000 that was stolen from a Tulare County nut processing company.

• Annette Nance-Holt, a 30-year Chicago Fire Department veteran who has been the city's acting fire commissioner, will take over the position full time, becoming the city's first Black female fire commissioner as she vows to diversify and modernize the department.

• Rizieq Shihab, 55, an influential Indonesian Islamic cleric already facing prison time for violating pandemic health protocols, was sentenced to an additional four years after being convicted of lying about his covid-19 test, authorities said.

• Ariana Runner, 27, awaiting sentencing for her role in an armed robbery that left a Kenner, La., restaurant manager dead in 2016, has been granted release from jail to home incarceration so she can take care of her sick mother.

• Jerome Brock, 21, and Chad McGlory, 43, two men who walked away from a state prison in Hodgen, Okla., were recaptured as they tried to sneak back into their prison housing unit several hours later, state corrections officials said.

• Mykia Tyson, 20, of Covington, La., was charged with soliciting murder and other counts after sheriff's investigators said she hired four teenagers to kill her former girlfriend's boyfriend only to have the teens abandon the plot after shots were fired at a home in Lacombe.

• Michael Cadogan, 24, of High Point, N.C., is facing a murder charge after being accused of strangling his girlfriend during an argument, putting her body into a tote bag and driving to Tennessee, where he asked a friend for help disposing of the body and the car, police said.

• Matthew Eickholt and his wife, Christina, both of Hamilton, Mont., who saved a horse from drowning in a deep spot as they floated the Bitterroot River by encouraging it to swim to a shallow area, said they were greeted by the same horse two days later when they floated the same stretch of river.