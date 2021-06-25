June 25, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Spike in virus cases continues as state adds more than 300 infected

An upswing in new coronavirus infections continued in Arkansas for a third day Thursday as the state's count of cases rose by 383.

After falling a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by three, to 282, just short of the recent high of 285 it reached Tuesday.

Lonoke County deputy kills teenage driver at traffic stop

A Lonoke County deputy shot and killed a 17-year-old early Wednesday during a traffic stop near Cabot, authorities said.

Hunter Brittain of McRae was driving a truck on Arkansas 89 just south of Cabot when he was stopped by Sgt. Michael Davis of the Lonoke County sheriff's office. The stop "ended in a shooting incident," according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, which is investigating.

Governor hopeful Chris Jones' campaign ad goes viral

Three days after formally launching his Arkansas gubernatorial campaign last week, Democrat Chris Jones set modest benchmarks for measuring short-term success.

As of Tuesday evening, Jones surpassed his goals with 114,000 Twitter followers and a viral campaign ad that had been viewed 4.6 million times.

Arkansas trooper's PIT maneuver justified, state says in filing

The Arkansas State trooper who deliberately crashed a pregnant woman's car to make a traffic stop did nothing wrong, state lawyers asserted Wednesday in response to the woman's negligence and excessive-force lawsuit.

I-40 bridge repair said to be on track

Workers began removing the fractured portion of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River on Monday, a "significant" step toward reopening the closed crossing between Arkansas and Tennessee.

Transportation officials estimate the completion of repairs for the bridge could take until the end of July.