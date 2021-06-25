Not quite like it was

At the risk of once again incurring the ire of Wally Hall, I must make a few comments on his recent column regarding the abrupt resignation of Joe Steinmetz, the chancellor of UAF.

Hall remains befuddled around the priorities of that position--are they academic, or are they athletic? He seems to come down once again on the side of athletics, never mind that, by most accounts, academics seemed to be doing fairly well, and indeed is considered the top priority by most people at most institutions of higher learning. He's particularly sure that Steinmetz should have been fired in 2017 following the termination of Bret Bielema and the hiring of Chad Morris, which according to Wally's account was the sole decision of the interim AD, Julie Cromer.

This is not the first time he has made her the scapegoat. Many suspect, and some probably know, that there was way more to the hiring of Morris than has been told. This was a particularly turbulent time in the athletic department, and Hall's simplification does no one justice.

STEVE A. JONES

El Dorado

Pipelines to the west

If we can build oil pipelines, we can build water pipelines to the desert Southwest and Lake Mead. These pipelines would only operate when we have massive floods in middle America, which we experience every few years. It would be a win-win situation. We could prevent flooding locally and prevent crop failure and economic collapse in the parched areas on the West Coast.

PATRICIA PHILLIPS

Little Rock

Must protect children

There is more to the issues of gender identity than what is presented in most media outlets. I support the SAFE Act because I believe it protects children from adult projectivity. The prefrontal cortex doesn't mature until the mid-20s.

Children must be protected until they can think maturely about themselves and the world around them. Unfortunately, trauma and parental dysfunction form a damaged sense of self in children. Heart-breaking, really.

CHRIS PERRY

North Little Rock