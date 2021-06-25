Library hosts community discussion in Gentry

GENTRY -- A group of Gentry citizens met at Gentry Public Library on June 16 to participate in a community discussion about the current growth in the city.

Librarian Linda Crume facilitated the discussion, which began with a brief overview of the history of Gentry and continued with information about the many changes and improvements happening in Gentry.

Janie Parks, director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, shared information about the number of new houses being built, potential new businesses and an upcoming town hall meeting that will discuss new population information and a revitalization plan. The group discussed ways citizens can be involved in the community and agreed to meet again after the upcoming town hall event.

The town hall meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. July 20 in the McKee Room. Parks will present the Gentry Downtown Revitalization Plan and get input from the public and business owners. It will be a great opportunity for citizens to share how they would like to see Gentry look in the future.

The Community Conversation was offered as part of Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries.