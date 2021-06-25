LIVE! in NWA: Trout at Crystal Bridges; Chicago opens AMP

At the 40-year mark, four-time Grammy Award-nominated friends and songwriters Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idles continue seasoning their music with stylings from rock and roll, blues, folk, country, bluegrass, funk, Latin and reggae. The duo's band Trout Fishing in America performs as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum at 7 p.m. Saturday with another favorite local pair, Still on the Hill. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

Elsewhere:

• Beer & Hymns returns at 5 p.m. Sunday, with a Songs of the '80s event benefiting NWACC Pride, at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. Free. 319-6593; facebook.com/bikerackbrewing.

• The Odds will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Full House will perform at 6 p.m. and Flashback will go on at 7 p.m. for Happy Hour today; Fight the Fade performs at 9:30 p.m. today; and White Lighters performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $10 for Full House; $5 for Fade; and $10-$12 for Lighters.

• Vincent Neil Emerson will perform at 7 p.m. today; and 412 West will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Butterfield Stage, 101 E Cherry St. in Rogers, Railyard Park. railyardlive.com. General admission/lawn seating is free; tables $20-$25.

• Rock legends Chicago open the 2021 summer season at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Rd. in Rogers at 7:30 p.m. today, "An Evening with Chicago and Their Greatest Hits." Tickets are $30-$315. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/amp

