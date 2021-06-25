Missing man, 81, found dead, Perry County sheriff says

An 81-year-old man reported missing from Perry has been found dead, according to the Perry County sheriff.

Dalbert Eugene Helzer left his home in Perry, about 13 miles south-southwest of Morrilton, on Friday, June 11. He was reported missing to deputies by his son on June 15, according to Perry County Sheriff Scott Montgomery.

Helzer’s body was found Wednesday morning at an undisclosed location. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, Montgomery said.

Deputies don’t suspect foul play at this time, the sheriff added.

The investigation is ongoing.