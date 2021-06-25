Man says innocent to charge of tampering

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was arraigned Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court on charges he disposed of a gun used in a fatal shooting.

Juan Macias-Torres, 25, of 4081 N. Johnell Drive, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence. Macias-Torres was given a Feb. 14 court date before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Greg Lovejoy was shot April 29 at a house on Daisy Lane in Fayetteville. Police found Lovejoy shot in the neck and lying in the driveway. He died at a local hospital. John Kelsey has been charged with shooting Lovejoy.

Witnesses told police that Lovejoy fought with Macias-Torres the day before the shooting, and Macias-Torres was in the car with Kelsey at the time of the shooting.

Police said Kelsey gave Macias-Torres the gun after he had used it to shoot Lovejoy.

Police later stopped Macias-Torres while he was walking near Crossover Road and Sterling Court. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police said they found a plastic bag with about 4.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Macias-Torres told police he was at the shooting but didn't fire the fatal shots, according to the report. Macias-Torres also told officers he threw the gun out of the car near Wedington Drive and Rupple Road as he and Kelsey fled the shooting scene.

Macias-Torres is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond on charges unrelated to the shooting, including drug charges, aggravated assault and failure to appear, all in Springdale.

Kelsey, 33, of 408 Cleveland St. in Springdale, pleaded innocent in May to one count of first-degree murder. Kelsey was given a July 20 court date before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Kelsey faces 10-40 years or life in prison. He is being held at the Washington County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.