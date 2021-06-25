NEWS IN BRIEF

PB cable TV service sets $2M in upgrades

Pine Bluff Cable TV is investing more than $2 million in its network and distribution systems with gigabit service available by mid-2022, the company said Thursday in a news release.

“These are exciting times for the Pine Bluff area,” said Chuck Launius, a vice president and regional manager of Pine Bluff Cable TV. “There are not many cities or towns in America that offer [gigabit] service to all their residents.” The first step in the upgrade is an increase in service speeds and data allowances in broadband residential and business packages, with speeds of up to 250 megabit available across the system by the middle of next month. Additional plant construction that starts this summer will bring gigabit service in mid-2022.

“This $2 million project adds to the company’s existing fiber-optic infrastructure and expands Cablelynx Broadband service to provide major growth opportunities for area businesses and gives them the competitive advantage that they want and need,” said Walter E. Hussman, Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media, the parent company of Pine Bluff Cable TV, the Democrat-Gazette and the Pine Bluff Commercial.

“The residential subscribers will also be given more options for their internet service to meet the growing demands of the work-from-home and the home-school requirements that are being placed on them,” Hussman said.

— Stephen Steed

Walmart touts tech to aid substitutions

Walmart Inc.’s use of artificial intelligence has helped its personal shoppers make better choices when substituting items in online orders, the company said Thursday.

Since the Bentonvillebased retailer began using this technology, customer acceptance of substitutions has grown to more than 95%, said Srini Venkatesan, executive vice president of Walmart Global Tech.

Walmart began working on this technology last year as the pandemic caused a surge in online grocery orders, Venkatesan said in a corporate blog post. But out-of-stock items called for substitutions.

“If the wrong choice is made, it can negatively impact customer satisfaction and increase costs,” Venkatesan said.

— Serenah McKay

Index climbs 7.92, ends day at 627.34

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 627.34, up 7.92.

“The S&P 500 Index posted a record closing high following the announcement by President Biden of a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure spending which boosted sentiment ahead of the annual Russell Index reconstitution [today] which is historically one of the heaviest volume days of the year,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.