No talent shortfall

There won't be a shortage of talent on hand when the 16th Real Deal in the Rock begins today, but that's never been an issue for event founder Bill Ingram.

The real problem may be keeping track of all of the skill that'll be on display at the nine different facilities that are being used in Little Rock, including the main site, Southwest High School.

The tournament has long established itself as one of the nation's top basketball showcases since its initial outing took place in Fayetteville in 2005. Sure, there's been some modifications, like relocating the Real Deal to central Arkansas in 2009 or adding the Mike Conley Jr. All Star Classic in 2014, but those changes have seemingly enhanced the overall event. And despite coming off a year where covid-19 canceled the 2020 tournament, Ingram believes fans will be more than pleased with what they see over the next three days.

"Man, it's going to be some big-time players out there on those courts," he said. "I tell you what, to be able to get what we've got coming in, considering all the live periods that will take place in July, it's amazing. It really is."

The NCAA approved three weekends next month when college basketball coaches are allowed recruit in-person, beginning on July 8-11. Those evaluation periods were a concern for Ingram because it could've hurt Real Deal participation, especially after having to move the tournament from its preferred April time slot to late June. Yet, at least 130 teams have entered, including several from Arkansas, and all of them have players expected to play at the collegiate level – some of whom may eventually be drafted in the the NBA.

But it won't take long for some of that top-shelf talent to hit the floor at Southwest when the first of six featured games tip off.

"In that first showcase game, you're going to have Carl Daughtery Jr.," Ingram said. "He's with the Old School Wings, and I really like him."

Daughtery Jr., a 6-3 guard, averaged nearly 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and shot 41% from the three-point line this past season as a junior for a Maumelle team that advanced to the Class 5A state title game. He'll have plenty of help, too, when the Wings face the Memphis Magic at 4:15 p.m., particularly from all-state guard Colby Garland from Magnolia.

The in-state pool of standouts will continue to be on hand throughout the rest of the evening at Southwest. Arkansas Hawks forward Annor Boateng, 6-5, has offers from schools such as Arkansas, Memphis and Mississippi State, and Woodz Elite guard Layne Taylor, 5-10, who averaged 22 points and six assists as a freshman last season at Farmington, are two featured names that'll be on the court when their teams battle at 5:20 p.m. in at 15-Under matchup.

Other players from Arkansas that will certainly draw attention include University of Arkansas targets Creed Williamson (Arkansas Hawks) with Javion Guy-King and Kel'el Ware (All-Arkansas Red) in the 17-under division as well as Woodz Elite guards Ryan and Jayden Forrest in the 16-under division.

"I really like the two kids from Marion," Ingram said, referring to the Forrest duo. "Those guys are really, really good. You're going to start hearing their names more and more."

For all of the homegrown talent that'll be a part of this year's haul, Ingram is equally looking forward to seeing some of the out-to-staters as well.

"Willie Wilson, who's with the Next Level Minnesota team that we've got coming, he's the real deal," he explained. "He's got an offer from Florida. I've seen him play, but I can't wait until other people get a chance to see him, too. He's for real."

Wilson, a 6-3 guard, is also garnering interest from Minnesota and Colorado State. Two other players that Ingram is high on are Team Thad's tandem of Amarr Knox and Chandler Jackson. Knox, 6-3, is rated as the No. 36 player for the Class of 2022 by ESPN and has already committed to Memphis, while Jackson, 6-4, has offers from Alabama, Creighton, Missouri, Memphis and Florida State.

"They've got some other guys, too," Ingram said of Team Thad, who'll face the Hawks, led by Williamson and Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion, at 8:35 p.m. "Those are big-time guys for sure. But Team Thad has some heat on their 15-year-old team, too, in Cooper Haynes and Jaye Nash.

"Then, they've got a kid in the 2023 class, Josh Hubbard. ... That program has got some players."

Houston Defenders guard Daylon Porter, 6-4, and Next Page Force guard Adante Holiman, 5-10, are two more who Ingram believes will turn heads once play starts.

"It's going to be non-stop talent out there," Ingram said. "But what really gets me is the fact that it's going to be a doozy next year. We've got all of these teams with the top players coming in this year, but next spring is going to be a monster, especially with the teams that were coming but couldn't come.

"We'll be able to get back to normal, and that gives me a lot of confidence about the kind of event we're going to put on in 2022."

More News Real Deal in the Rock WHEN Today-Sunday WHERE Various locations in Little Rock ADMISSION $18, which is good at all locations FORMAT Pool play starts today while bracket play will begin Saturday afternoon. The championship games for each division will be played Sunday. TODAY’S SHOWCASE GAMES (at Southwest High School) Old School Wings vs. Memphis Magic (4:15 p.m., 17U); Arkansas Hawks vs. Woodz Elite (5:20 p.m., 15U); Woodz Elite vs. Team Thad (6:25 p.m., 16U); All-Arkansas Red vs. Next Page Force (7:30 p.m., 17U); Arkansas Hawks vs. Team Thad (8:35 p.m., 17U); Arkansas Hawks vs. Woodz Elite (9:40 p.m., 14U) LOCATIONS Southwest High School – 9715 Mablevale Pike Hall High School – 6700 H St. Central High School – 1500 South Park St. Parkview High School – 2501 Barrow Road Dunbar Community Center – 1001 West 16th St. Southwest Community Center – 6401 Baseline Road Stephens Community Center – 3720 West 18th St. Jim Dailey Fitness Center – 300 South Monroe St. West Central Community Center – 8616 Colonel Glenn Road