Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Decatur

• Joshua Heapes, 40, of 600 N. Main St. East in Decatur was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Heapes was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Christian McDaniel, 30, of 2196 E. Cinnamon Way in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. McDaniel was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Harley Mattox, 22, of 2422 Hayden Road in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary, aggravated assault and domestic battering. Mattox was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Goshen

• Joshua Miller, 20, of 21635 Fern Road in Elkins was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Miller was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Springdale

• Randy Morris, 52, of 965 B Remington Drive in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property and fraud. Morris was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.