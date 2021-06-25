GOLF

Two share Travelers lead

Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok each shot a PGA Tour career-best 7-under 63 to share the first-round lead Thursday in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. Talor Gooch was a stroke behind Hickok after the morning rounds. Kodaira took the lead at 8 under in the afternoon after making the turn onto the front nine birdie-eagle-birdie, but a bogey on the par-3 eighth dropped him back into a tie with Hickok. Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who held the world No. 1 ranking until Jon Rahm passed him Sunday with his U.S. Open victory, stumbled at the start with a bogey on the second hole and then a double on No. 3. He finished with a pair of birdies to end the day at 70 at TPC River Highlands. Two-time Travelers champion Phil Mickelson sank a 64-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 ninth hole -- his second-longest putt since the tour began tracking such things in 2004. The 2001 and '02 winner then made a 40-footer for par on No. 10. Mickelson was 1 over on the back in a 69. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-over 72 and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 4-over 74.

Four tied at Korn Ferry

Steve LeBrun, Brett Stegmaier, Brent Grant and Jim Knous all shot 7-under 64 in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Maine Open Thursday afternoon at the Falmouth Country Club in Falmouth, Maine. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) opened play with a 2-under 69. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) finished with a 1-over 72. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 5-over 76.

TENNIS

Thiem out at Wimbledon

Reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem pulled out of Wimbledon and two other tournaments Thursday because of an injured right wrist. Thiem would have been seeded No. 4 at the All England Club, where main-draw action begins Monday. The 27-year-old from Austria retired during the opening set of his first match at the Mallorca Open grass-court tuneup tournament this week, citing his wrist. Thiem then went to Barcelona for additional tests, which found what his management team said Thursday is a "detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the right wrist."

BASKETBALL

Carlisle back with Pacers

Rick Carlisle is coming back to Indiana to coach the Pacers after deciding his time leading Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was over. Carlisle confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday he has agreed to return to the club he coached for four seasons from 2003-07. He led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals his first season. The 61-year-old Carlisle decided to leave the Mavericks last week, a day after General Manager Donnie Nelson left the club. Dallas owner Mark Cuban said it was Carlisle's decision to leave. After a decade as an assistant coach, Carlisle's first head coaching job was with Detroit in 2001. He spent two seasons with the Pistons, leaving after leading them to the East finals in 2003.

FOOTBALL

Steelers cut DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday released six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro in a surprise move. The 31-year-old DeCastro attended the team's mandatory minicamp last week but did not participate in full-team drills. DeCastro, the team's first-round pick in the 2012 draft, spent nine years with the Steelers. He was named All-Pro following the 2015 and 2017 seasons while playing on one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league. DeCastro was entering the final season of a five-year $50-million contract he signed in 2017. The decision does free up some salary-cap space for the Steelers to find a replacement.

HOCKEY

Canadiens advance to finals

Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime, Carey Price stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Cole Caufield and captain Shea Weber also scored, and the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their semifinal series.

