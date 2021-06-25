Oklahoma CB making return visit

Major University of Arkansas target and ESPN 4-star athlete Gentry Williams has made two of his five allotted official visits and will make his third one to Fayetteville this weekend.

His relationship with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter helped the Hogs get one of his official visits.

''He's definitely been my guy during this whole process, the relationship is doing nothing but growing, that's really why I'm coming down,'' Williams said.

Williams, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Tulsa Washington, has taken official visits to Florida and Southern Cal and plans to use a visit to Oklahoma, while the fifth is uncertain.

''I don't know the last one,'' Williams said.

Carter is more than just a coach recruiting Williams.

''I just feel like with Coach Carter he's helped me get through a lot of times when I really needed somebody other than family,'' Williams said. ''He's been in my shoes, so he understands a lot of what I've been going through, and he just helps me persevere through."

He's one of eight prospects expected to visit the Hogs this weekend.

Williams last visited Fayetteville with his teammate Keuan Parker, a Razorback freshman cornerback, in March 2020 before the NCAA enforced a dead period because of the covid-19 pandemic.

ESPN also rates Williams the No. 5 athlete and No. 67 overall recruit for the 2022 class. He is the No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma.

He said Carter is selling him on a bright future in Fayetteville.

'You can't judge Arkansas off the past which I think is [a] very fair statement," Williams said. "He's very confident in the future which, if he's confident, I have to be confident too."

Williams, an offensive captain for the Hornets, was set to have an outstanding junior season before suffering an early season anterior cruciate ligament injury of the right knee in a 15-13 victory over Del City on Sept. 4. He's well on his way to being fully recovered.

"My body feels great," said Williams, who's being recruited to play cornerback. "I'm making great strides. I'll be ready to start when the season starts."

Williams has speed to burn and is also an outstanding track and field prospect, As a freshman, he recorded 47.7 seconds to win the Class 6A 400-meter championship and came in second in the 200 meters with a time of 21.14 seconds.

He expects to be hosted by Razorbacks sophomore defensive back Myles Slusher on his official visit.

"Oh Myles and I talk all the time," said Williams of Slusher, who is from Broken Arrow, Okla. "He has high hopes for the Razorbacks. I've been knowing Myles for almost 10 years now. He's just like a brother to me, so I'm just excited to spend some time with him."

Slusher was recruited by former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and his staff before inking with the Hogs and Coach Sam Pittman in the 2020 recruiting class.

"He's loving it, he can definitely see the program change because he was recruited by both staffs," Williams, who's also talking to Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom. He plans to arrive in Fayetteville today, but earlier in the week he was unsure when his family could come with him.

"I was talking to Coach Pittman [on Wednesday] because they were asking which day I was going to come down, and Coach Pittman just told me, 'Don't be stressed out. If you come down Saturday, you come down Saturday. You come Friday, you come Friday. Don't make it harder than it needs to be,' so I like that."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com