OPINION | WALLY HALL: Unemployment hurting tourist sites

This morning’s report was unemployment in Arkansas stayed at 4.4% for May, but nationally it was down a little today.

When we took our drive out West earlier this month every hotel, restaurant and store we visited had help wanted signs in the windows.

It is easy to understand why people aren’t in a hurry to get back to work if they are making more from unemployment and the bonus money our government has been paying to those whose work was hindered by the pandemic.

The bonus money is going away soon. I doubt if that had much of an impact but we did notice a huge amount of hikers and bikers in beautiful Colorado.

Once you get into the mountains in Colorado you tend to forget the long, hard drive it took to get there.

Not long after leaving Arkansas the scenery became basically not pretty. As in fairly ugly.

Northeast New Mexico was beautiful rolling hills that turned into mountains just before you cross the border into Colorado.

We did a couple of nights in Durango, did the train ride to Silverton and back, and it was pretty spectacular going up, but seeing the same scenery from the other side of the car coming back was not so great.

We stopped in Pueblo, which is at the foot of the mountains, and had dinner at an outside restaurant beside the Arkansas River, which runs through the town. We crossed it six times on the way home.

Durango and Pueblo still had curfews for restaurants.

We opted to come back through Kansas because the grandson wanted to see Dodge City. He enjoyed it. He’s 6.

The drive was smelly (slaughter houses), two-lane and just as unspectacular as the drive through Oklahoma and the Panhandle.