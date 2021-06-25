100 years ago

June 25, 1921

• The biggest thing accomplished by the Pulaski County Teachers' Institute during the five days' session, which closed yesterday, is the establishment of a minimum training requirement for county teachers, according to Mrs. Frank H. Dodge, county superintendent of schools. The resolution requiring that all teachers in the county should have a high school training or its equivalent and a six weeks' normal course, grew out of the determination of the Rural Teachers' Association to lift county schools to a higher standard, Mrs. Dodge said.

50 years ago

June 25, 1971

• Federal Judge J. Smith Henley approved the North Little Rock School Board's desegregation plan Thursday for grades 7 through 12 for implementation this fall and the board's alternate plan of "racial balance" for the 20 elementary schools for implementation by the 1972-73 school year. The order was filed early Thursday, and by noon John W. Walker and Philip E. Kaplan, attorneys for the plaintiffs in the desegregation case, filed a notice of appeal to the United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis. Kaplan said they were appealing the elementary plan's "timing" and would ask that the elementary plan be made effective this fall rather than fall 1972.

25 years ago

June 25, 1996

• A meeting Monday night at Holy Cross Baptist Church was supposed to be about alternatives to redeveloping the Highland Park Housing Development. Instead, it turned into a forum where veiled insults flew around the room like mosquitoes and even the ceiling fans whirring away couldn't dispel all the heat. Little Rock City Director Willie Hinton called the meeting after some citizens living near the area expressed concerns about not having a voice in the federally funded $14 million project. "You keep saying the community had a voice and you held all these meetings, but I wasn't aware of them," said Rohn Muse, president of the Forest Hills Neighborhood Association, which Muse said represents the neighborhood closest to the Highland development.

10 years ago

June 25, 2011

EUREKA SPRINGS -- A landslide that began May 27 is still moving slowly, pushing mud onto a Eureka Springs street about as fast as workers can clean it off. The landslide, which dislodged 2 acres of earth, initially threatened Spring Street and the city's Historic Loop, but that area has been repaired and reinforced, said Dwayne Allen, the city's public-works director. Spring Street was reopened to traffic June 16.