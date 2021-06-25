Pea Ridge Primary School principal named

Two new faces will greet students at Pea Ridge Primary School this fall.

Darah Bennett was hired as principal and Samantha Trent was hired as assistant principal for the Primary School.

More school staff -- certified and classified -- was hired by the School Board at the regular meeting Monday, June 14.

After an executive session, board members:

• Approved resignations from Justin Acree, science teacher, PRHS; Chris Cline, MTSS/RTI coordinator; Saffron Pina, Spanish teacher, PRHS/Jr. High; Sierra Warner, IF Primary; Sara Claytor, teacher, Primary School; Danielle Campbell Seyfarth, teacher, Primary School; and Chealsey Sappe, SPED teacher, Primary School.

• Hired Tonya Stewart, teacher, Primary School; Elizie Fields, English teacher, PRHS; Samantha Trent, assistant principal, Primary School; and Darah Bennett, principal, Primary School.

• Hired Billy Robinson, evening custodian, Primary School; Amanda Russell, food service, Primary School; Stephanie Short, food service, Jr. High; and Bonnie Minardi, instructional aide, Primary School.

• Transferred Katelin Holland, literacy teacher, Middle School; Liz Mitchell, special education teacher, Middle School; Mindy Hannah, teacher, Intermediate; and Casey Ludolph, cheer coach, Middle School.

Board members elected officers for the coming year.

"Every June we do this," Jeff Neil, president, said, adding, "I'd like to be president for one last term of this election cycle for me."

Board member Sandy Button made the motion and Mindy Cawthon seconded. Neil was reelected as president.

Other officers elected were Cawthon, vice-president; Button,secretary; and Jenny Wood, disbursement officer.

Board members adopted all policy changes recommended by the Arkansas School Board Association.

The School Resource Officer contract was approved with a "small increase" in cost, according to Martin.

"I commend our officers," Neil said. "I feel like they've done great."

Martin said he was very pleased with the officers being at all functions, including after-hours events.

In other business, the board approved:

• An agreement with Cecilia Bates, for services for blind.

• An agreement with Sarratt Therapy Services for occupational therapy services.

• The purchase of furniture for $41,548.18.

Wood asked whether the request reflected "needs" or "wants." Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey said it reflected a need.

Martin said the furniture being replaced is 20 years old and needs to be replaced.