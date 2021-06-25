Phillipine ex-president dies at 61

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a defender of good governance who took China's sweeping territorial claims to an international court, has died. He was 61.

Aquino's family said at a news conference that he died in his sleep early Thursday from "renal failure secondary to diabetes." A former Cabinet official, Rogelio Singson, said Aquino had been undergoing dialysis and was preparing for a kidney transplant.

Condolences poured in from politicians led by President Rodrigo Duterte and others, including the dominant Catholic Church and Sen. Imee Marcos, a daughter of the late dictator. Philippine flags were flown at half-staff on government buildings.

"We are saddened by President Aquino's passing and will always be thankful for our partnership," U.S. Embassy Charge d' Affaires John Law said in a statement.

"For beyond politics and much public acrimony, I knew Noynoy as a kind and simple soul. He will be deeply missed," Marcos said in a statement, using Aquino's nickname.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/625aquino/]

Aquino, who served as president from 2010 to 2016, was the heir of a family that has been regarded as a bulwark against authoritarianism in the Philippines.

His father, former Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr., was assassinated in 1983 while under military custody at the Manila international airport, which now bears his name. His mother, Corazon Aquino, led the 1986 "people power" revolt that ousted Marcos. The army-backed uprising became a harbinger of popular revolts against authoritarian regimes worldwide.

Aquino, who was fondly called Noynoy or Pnoy by many Filipinos, built an image of an incorruptible politician who battled poverty and frowned over excesses by the country's elites, including powerful politicians. One of his first orders that lingered throughout his presidency was to ban the use of sirens in vehicles that carried VIPs through Manila's notorious traffic jams.

Aquino, whose family went into exile in the U.S. during Marcos' rule, had turbulent ties with China as president. After China seized a disputed shoal in 2012 after a tense standoff in the South China Sea, Aquino authorized the filing of a complaint before an international arbitration tribunal that questioned the validity of China's sweeping claims in the strategic waterway. Beijing claims virtually the entire South China Sea on historical grounds.

The Philippines largely won. But China refused to join in the arbitration and dismissed as a sham the tribunal's 2016 ruling, which invalidated Beijing's claims based on a 1982 U.N. maritime treaty.

Born in 1960 as the third of five children, Aquino never married and had no children. An economics graduate, he pursued business opportunities before entering politics.

During his mother's tumultuous presidency, after democracy was restored, Aquino was wounded by gunfire during a failed 1987 coup attempt by rebel soldiers who attempted to lay siege on the heavily guarded Malacanang presidential palace. Three of his security escorts were killed. A bullet had remained embedded in Aquino's neck.

He won a seat in the House of Representatives in 1998, where he served until 2007, then successfully ran for the Senate. Aquino announced his presidential campaign in September 2009, saying he was answering the call of the people to continue his mother's legacy. She had died just weeks earlier of colon cancer.

His victory was also seen as a protest vote over exasperation with the corruption scandals of his predecessor, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

While he moved against corruption -- detaining Arroyo and three powerful senators -- and initiated anti-poverty programs, the deep-seated inequalities and weak institutions in the Southeast Asian nation wracked by decades-old communist and Muslim insurgencies remained too daunting.

One of Aquino's major successes was the signing of a 2014 peace deal with the largest Muslim separatist rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. It eased decades of fighting in the country's south, homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Aquino retained high approval ratings when his single, six-year term ended in 2016. That year, the populist Duterte, whose deadly crackdown on illegal drugs has killed thousands of mostly petty drug suspects, was elected president.

Aquino campaigned against Duterte, warning he could be a looming dictator and could set back the democracy and economic momentum achieved in his own term.

After leaving office, Aquino stayed away from politics and the public eye.

He is survived by four sisters.

Information for this story was contributed by Joeal Calupitan and Aaron Favila of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this June 30, 2010, file photo, then newly inaugurated Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, swears in local officials during his first day at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, a cousin and public officials said. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, then Philippines President Benigno Aquino III, right, greets visiting then Japanese Emperor Akihito before a start of their meeting inside the presidential palace in Manila. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. (Romeo Ranoco/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - In this June 30, 2016, file photo, then outgoing President Benigno Aquino III, right, reviews the troops as new Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, looks on during the inauguration ceremony, at Malacanang Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

CORRECTS DATE, FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former President Fidel Ramos, left, and Defense Chief Voltaire Gazmin, flash the "L" sign (for Laban which means Fight!) during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the People Power revolution at the People Power Monument along EDSA highway at suburban Quezon city northeast Manila, Philippines. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, a cousin and public officials said. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

Pinky Aquino-Abellada, second from right, and other sisters of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III read a statement on the death of their brother at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig, Philippines, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

FILE - In this June 30, 2010, photo, outgoing President Benigno Aquino III, right, and new Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, salute during inauguration ceremony at Malacanang Palace grounds in Manila, Philippines. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

FILE -In this June 30, 2010, file photo, then President Benigno Aquino III, center, takes his oath before Supreme Court Associated Justice Conchita Carpio-Morales as the Philippines' 15th President during inaugural ceremony in Manila, Philippines. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

Honor guards stand next to the urn of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig, Philippines on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Aquino, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and had troublesome ties with China, died Thursday, a cousin and public officials said. He was 61. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)