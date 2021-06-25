Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning June 25

• FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Charles S. Boyd Sr., on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom meeting ID is 814-252-340 with password 869952. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. First Missionary will also honor the first lady, Elfreda Boyd, from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Attendees to her program are asked to remain in their vehicles due to covid-19 precautions and instructions will be given.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St, will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring picture identification, according to a news release.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants must present their state ID. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. One box per family will be provided, according to a news release. The church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry is sponsoring the event. To assist the ministry, people may volunteer by contacting Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net or send financial donations to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

• THE PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. Saturday on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

• PRAYER GARDEN CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Apple St., will conduct a young ladies conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for 12-18 year olds. The topic is Failures and Successes. Lunch will be provided. The event will be a conference of awareness and self love. Participants will be inspired, motivated and encouraged to live their best lives. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. The person with the most creative mask will receive a prize. Registration is free, however participants are asked to RSVP to (870) 717-9042 or (870) 329-1113.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.